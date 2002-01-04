Court TV gets day in court

A hearing set for Jan. 9 will determine the future of Courtroom Television

Network's petition to televise the trial of accused terrorist Zacarias

Moussaoui.

Court TV filed an application in U.S. District court Dec. 21 to show the

trial, slated to begin Oct. 14 in Alexandria, Va.

'If Americans can watch 110-story buildings collapse on television, we also

should be able to view the federal court apply the American system of justice to

an alleged terrorist,' Court TV president and CEO Henry Schleiff

said.