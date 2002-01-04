Court TV gets day in court
A hearing set for Jan. 9 will determine the future of Courtroom Television
Network's petition to televise the trial of accused terrorist Zacarias
Moussaoui.
Court TV filed an application in U.S. District court Dec. 21 to show the
trial, slated to begin Oct. 14 in Alexandria, Va.
'If Americans can watch 110-story buildings collapse on television, we also
should be able to view the federal court apply the American system of justice to
an alleged terrorist,' Court TV president and CEO Henry Schleiff
said.
