Court TV Expands U.K. Distribution with Freesat

Court TV said it has expanded its distribution in the United Kingdom through a deal through a deal with Freesat, a free-to-air satellite platform.

The network, part of the E.W. Scripps Co.’s Katz Networks unit, launched in England on Sky Television in September.

The new deal with Freesat adds 2 million homes to Court TV’s potential audience.

Court TV brings to U.K. live coverage of the most explosive trials in the U.S., as well as in depth legal reporting and expert analysis.