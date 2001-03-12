Court TV cranks creative engine

Court TV plans to spend $140 million on programming over the next two years.

That's up from the $120 million Court TV projected it would spend over two years at last year's upfront presentation. Henry Schleiff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Court TV, will outline some of the more than 300 hours of new original programming and movies for the 2001-2002 season at the network's upfront presentation in New York on Thursday. Included in next season's lineup will be:

Attica, a two-hour documentary about the 1971 uprising at Attica State Prison in New York to be produced by Lumiere Productions Final Appeal: The United States Supreme Court, a one-hour doc about the high court to be co-produced with ABC NewsMurder or Tragedy?: The Pioneer Hotel Fire, a co-pro with CBS News on the Tucson Pioneer Hotel Fire that killed 28 people 31 years agoSecret Service: In the Line of Fire, on the strategy and danger involved in the work of the Secret Service, to be produced by Partisan Pictures

Next month Court TV will debut The System, presenting stories about the U.S. criminal justice system in a series airing three nights weekly.

- Richard Tedesco

This year, Court TV's marketing budget supporting this programming is $25 million, up 25% from last year.