Court TV to continue camera fight

Courtroom Television Network is fighting on in its quest to get cameras into New York State

trial courts.

Court TV said it will appeal a decision handed down Tuesday by New York State

Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich that upheld a ban on cameras in trial

courts.

All 50 states now allow cameras in appellate courts, but New York is one of

just 11 that still ban them in trial courts.

Court TV, represented by star lawyer David Boies, is seeking a judgment that

rules the New York ban unconstitutional.