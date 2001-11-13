Court TV conducting mock bin Laden trial

Court TV and ABC News are planning to put Osama bin Laden on trial.

A special presentation of Court TV's new documentary series, The System, co-produced with ABC News, will examine how bin Laden might be prosecuted in an American courtroom. Osama bin Laden On Trial premieres on Court TV on Thursday, December 6 at 10:00 PM (ET/PT).

Court TV anchor and executive editor, legal news specials, Catherine Crier, herself a former judge, will be the host.

Using a courtroom setting, Crier will be joined by Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz, who will discuss what the defense strategy might be, and former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Eric Holder Jr., who will discuss how the prosecution might deal with the case. Defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Ron Kuby to former federal prosecutors Ronald Goldstock and Matthew Fishbein.

ABC News correspondents Brian Ross and John Miller, who have both interviewed the mercurial bin Laden, will also provide commentary during the special.

- Richard Tedesco