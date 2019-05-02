Court TV Adds Distribution as it Nears May 8 Launch

The new Court TV said it struck a number of new distribution agreements with broadcasters, cable operators and streaming platforms ahead of its May 8 launch.

Katz Networks, the division of the E.W. Scripps Co. that is reviving court TV, said it made deals with more than a dozen mid-sized cable operators including GCI Cable, Massillion Cable TV, Buckeye Cable, Skitter TV, CDE Lightband and Hotwire Communications.

Court TV will also be carried by an additional group of TV stations owned by Meredith Broadcasting, Tegna, Nexstar, Quincy Media, Lockwood Broadcast Group and American Spirit.

Katz had previously announced deals with stations owned by Tribune Broadcasting, E.W. Scripps, Univision, and the new deals bring Court TV’s over the air penetration to more than 80% of the U.S.

The Court TV app, with a live feed of the network, will be available to users of Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. The network will also be live streamed on CourtTV.com, which will also feature exclusive online content.

“The response to the new Court TV from distributors, as well as advertisers and consumers alike, has been overwhelmingly positive. We are in active conversations with many more cable and satellite providers and we fully expect Court TV’s availability to expand even further across all platforms in the months ahead,” said Jonathan Katz, CEO of Katz Networks.