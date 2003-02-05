Court TV adds awards show
Courtroom Television Network is the latest network to add an awards show to its programming
slate.
Court TV's Casey Awards will bow March 21 with categories like "Most
Memorable Case" (nominees the Michael Skakel and Andrea Yates trials) and "Most
Memorable Defendant" (including Michael Jackson and Winona Ryder).
The awards will be handed out on Catherine Crier Live at 5 p.m. EST
March 21.
There was no word on if any recipients will actually show up.
MTV: Music Television also unveiled a new award show this week, the Total Request Live
Awards.
The special edition of MTV's afternoon music show, TRL, airs Feb. 17 and
will celebrate the show's best moments and performances.
