Court TV adds awards show

Courtroom Television Network is the latest network to add an awards show to its programming

slate.

Court TV's Casey Awards will bow March 21 with categories like "Most

Memorable Case" (nominees the Michael Skakel and Andrea Yates trials) and "Most

Memorable Defendant" (including Michael Jackson and Winona Ryder).

The awards will be handed out on Catherine Crier Live at 5 p.m. EST

March 21.

There was no word on if any recipients will actually show up.

MTV: Music Television also unveiled a new award show this week, the Total Request Live

Awards.

The special edition of MTV's afternoon music show, TRL, airs Feb. 17 and

will celebrate the show's best moments and performances.