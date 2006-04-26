Court TV Adds Anchor
Adaora Udoji, correspondent for CNN Worldwide in New York, has joined Court TV as an anchor for its hourly updates, as well as a correspondent for trial coverage.
Before joining CNN, she was with ABC News in London. She has also worked as a producer and in local TV station news.
