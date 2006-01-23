Court Taps Cohen as VP

Court TV named Dara Cohen as VP of scripted programming, responsible for current and upcoming scripted series, miniseries, limited series and movies of the week.

Cohen joins the network from Revolutions Studios, where she was a senior development and production executive. She has also held senior executive positions at USA Network and USA Cable Entertainment.

Court TV, co-owned by Time Warner and Liberty Media Corp., averaged 853,000 total viewers during prime time in 2005, down 2% from 2004.

Cohen replaces Rosalie Muskatt, who left the position and the network in December.