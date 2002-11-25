Court speeds Comcast merger review

The Federal Appeals Court in Washington, D.C., Monday granted consumer groups'

appeal for an expedited review of their motion to reverse the Federal Communications Commission's approval of the

Comcast Corp./AT&T Broadband merger.

Still, the appeal won't be heard at breakneck pace. Briefs are due by

mid-March, and oral arguments will likely be scheduled before the end of June.

The Consumers Union, Media Access Project and others alleged that the merger will

give what is now the largest cable company in America power to jack up rates and

discriminate against unaffiliated broadband Internet

providers.