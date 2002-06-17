Court silences must-carry appeal

The Supreme Court Monday declined to hear arguments on the satellite

industry's appeal of a law that requires direct-broadcast satellite companies to

carry all local TV signals in any market they are serving -- the so-called

carry-one, carry-all rule.

The satellite industry was disappointed by the decision.

"Today's action will reduce competition and will mean that millions of

consumers in smaller and midsized markets will not receive local channels via

satellite and will be forced to rely on frequently unreliable over-the-air

broadcast signals for their local channels," Satellite Broadcasting &

Communications Association president Andy Wright said.

EchoStar Communications Corp., in contrast, had an uncharacteristically

moderate response: "EchoStar is disappointed in the Supreme Court's decision

today to deny a writ of certiorari to allow our appeal of satellite must-carry,

but it is clear that Congress, the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] and

the courts are in agreement that the must-carry law is constitutional,"

spokesman Marc Lumpkin said.

"EchoStar currently offers local TV channels in 38 TV markets, and it will

continue to work with local TV broadcasters to expand to as many markets as

possible under the must-carry provisions," he added.

EchoStar is trying to get federal approval of its proposed merger with Hughes

Electronics Corp. and its subsidiary, DirecTV Inc.

Broadcasters, meanwhile, celebrated yet another victory in the ongoing battle

to uphold the must-carry regime first established in the 1992 Cable Act.

"This decision represents a major victory for viewers by enhancing the

diversity of local-television-station choices on satellite," National

Association of Broadcasters president Eddie Fritts said.