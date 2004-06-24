Court Is on Side of Angels
A U.S. District Court has ruled that Steven Bochco Productions' drama, City of Angels, did not infringe on any copyrights after all.
City of Angels was a much-heralded, quickly canceled CBS hospital drama back in 2000.
Jerome and Laurie Metcalf claimed the show infringed on copyrights of unpublished screenplays they wrote about an inner-city hospital with a mostly African-American staff.
A district court initially found that the show did not infringe, but an appeals court had reversed that decision.
