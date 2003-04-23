Court shows hold off war and sunlight

Court shows were the one bright spot in the week ending April 13, as every

court show moved up in a week where war coverage and daylight savings time

pulled most of syndication downward.

Viewers were either away from their sets and enjoying the extra hour of

sunlight or watching the fall of Baghdad on cable, with news networks' viewing

jumping 10 percent from the prior week.

But colder-than-normal weather in the Northeast and the beginning of spring

break seemed to bring some different daytime viewers to their sets.

Four of the seven court shows were up by double-digits.

Paramount Television's Judge Joe Brown gained 10 percent to 3.4.

Twentieth Television's Divorce Court, coming off its lowest rating of the

season, was up 17 percent to 2.8. Twentieth's Texas Justice, also

bouncing off a season low, gained 21 percent to 2.3. Warner Bros.' Judge Greg

Mathis surged 12 percent to 1.9.

As for the others, genre leader Paramount's Judge Judy added 2 percent

to 4.8. Warner Bros.' People's Court was up 5 percent to 2.1. And Sony

Pictures Television's Judge Hatchett advanced 7 percent to 1.6.

Elsewhere, game shows, magazines and talk were all over the map.

King World Productions' Wheel of Fortune, the top game show, fell 9

percent to 8.5.

King World's Jeopardy! was down 5 percent to 6.9. Buena Vista

Television's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was up 3 percent to 3.3. King

World's Hollywood Squares gained 4 percent to 2.4. Sony's Pyramid

was up 6 percent to 1.9. Tribune Television's Family Feud was unchanged

at 1.7.

Also in access, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight, the No. 1 magazine

show, was up 2 percent to 5.3.

King World's Inside Edition was flat at 3.2. Warner Bros.'

Extra gained 4 percent to 2.5, but NBC Enterprises' Access

Hollywood fell 11 percent to 2.4.

In daytime, talk shows were clearly mixed.

King World's Oprah, the top talker, gained 4 percent to 5.1 after

hitting a new season low the prior week.

But King World's Dr. Phil slipped 4 percent to 4.4. Buena Vista's

Live with Regis and Kelly, in repeats for the week, plunged 17 percent to

a new season low of 2.9. Universal Television's Maury tied Regis and

Kelly at a 2.9, up 4 percent for the week.