Court Sets Date to Hear Media-Ownership Challenge

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit (in Philadelphia) has set aside Monday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m., to hear challenges to the Federal Communications Commission’s media-ownership rules.

The challenges were filed in various courts but consolidated in Philadelphia. That consolidation survived a challenge by deregulation forces, which wanted it heard in what they see as the more consolidation-friendly Washington, D.C., Circuit.

For those itchin’ to file petitions, the drill goes like this: Anybody who thinks the rules are "too expansive" (the court clarified that as anti-deregulatory) should file their petitions by noon Oct. 21. Anybody who thinks the rules are too restrictive ("deregulatory petitioners") has to file by Nov. 4. The FCC’s response to both types of petition is due Nov. 25.

The anti-deregulatory petitioners then must file their briefs responding to both the deregulatory petitioners and the FCC’s response to both by noon Dec. 8.

Finally, the deregulatory petitioners must respond to the anti-deregulatory petitioners and the FCC’s petition by noon Dec. 15. Got that?