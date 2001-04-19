Court says McVeigh execution won't be webcast

A federal judge late Wednesday rejected a Webcaster's request to stream live video of the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, CNet reports.

U.S. District Court Judge John Tinder ruled that the Federal Bureau of Prisons' policy regulating the viewing of executions did not violate Entertainment Network's First Amendment rights. The ruling also applied to Liveontheweb.com, another company seeking to broadcast the execution over the Internet.

"(The plaintiffs)...seek not just to view the execution--they seek to film it and broadcast it simultaneously over the Internet so that anyone willing to pay a fee for viewing this event can do so," Tinder wrote in his 31-page decision for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. "What these media organizations seek is unprecedented in that a live media broadcast of an execution has never occurred in the history of the death penalty in this country."

Entertainment Network, which operates the risque Voyeur Dorm site, said it is planning to file an appeal on Friday either to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals or directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.