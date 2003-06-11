Court rules for FCC, Sinclair

In a victory for both the Federal Communications Commission and Sinclair

Broadcast Group Inc., a Washington, D.C., Appeals Court ruled Tuesday that the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition did not have

standing to challenge the FCC's approval of Sinclair's purchase of several TV

stations in a three-way transaction with Glencairn and Sullivan Broadcast

Holdings.

Handicappers had expected that outcome following oral arguments back in

March.

Rainbow/PUSH had claimed that the FCC's failure to deny the licenses or hold

a hearing was "arbitrary and capricious."

The court did not rule on the merits of that claim, essentially agreeing with

the FCC's argument that Rainbow/PUSH had no standing to bring the suit.

Rainbow/PUSH had asserted that Sinclair used Pittsburgh broadcaster Eddie

Edwards and his Glencairn nine-station group as a front to circumvent

restrictions on owning two stations in a market.

To the extent Rainbow/PUSH was complaining about loss of diversity, legal

analysts pointed out at the time, the fact that FCC rule changes made it now

permissible for Sinclair to own two stations in Oklahoma City and Kerrville,

Texas -- the markets for which Rainbow/PUSH offered up viewer complaints --

meant that there might no longer be a legally protected viewer interest in not

being exposed to co-owned stations in the same market.

The court agreed, concluding Tuesday that Rainbow/PUSH had failed to show an

injury.

In addition, said the court, "We reject its argument that a member of a

station's audience can establish her standing merely by alleging that if the

commission were to grant a particular license application then she would be

deprived of ... program service in the public interest."

Not surprisingly, Sinclair CEO David Smith said the company, which has long

since closed on the deals, was "extremely pleased" with the

decision.