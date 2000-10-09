Court rules against EchoStar

A U.S. District Court ruled last week that EchoStar Communications must shut off any distant network signals it is broadcasting to subscribers who can get local network signals over the air. EchoStar says the ruling should not affect EchoStar customers. "Today we are complying with [the law]," says spokesman Mark Lumpkin. "This is great news for local stations that have borne the brunt of EchoStar's illegal conduct for more than four years," says NAB President Eddie Fritts.