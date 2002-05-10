Trending

Court to reconsider LPFM decision

Federal judges Friday agreed to rehear a case that led to a decision striking
down government rules barring all former pirate-radio operators from holding
low-power radio licenses.

The Federal Communications Commission asked for a rehearing before the entire
lineup of the Federal Appeals Court in Washington, D.C.

In February, a three-judge panel of the court ruled that the blanket ban was
too broad.

The FCC argued that the original ruling -- based on an earlier court decision
striking down a law aimed solely at restricting Rupert Murdoch's U.S. media
holdings -- would create "a wholly unwarranted judicial intrusion into Congress'
domain."