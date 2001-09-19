Court OKs EchoStar out-of-market signals

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that EchoStar Communications Corp. can keep delivering out-of-market TV signals to subscribers.

In September 2000, a federal district court in Miami ruled that EchoStar was delivering the signals illegally because subscribers already were able to get their local TV signals over the air.

The Eleventh Circuit Court in Atlanta in November 2000 stayed that decision, and ruled on Tuesday to remand it back to the Miami court. A new hearing will be held, a date for which has not been set. - Paige Albiniak