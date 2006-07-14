Court Offers Most Wanted Movies

In the first example of Court TV flexing the corporate synergy afforded by its new parent, Time Warner, the network is launching a Thursday-night movie lineup with movies from Turner Broadcasting System’s library.

"Most Wanted Movies," will premiere Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. with Bad Boys, and will each week feature a recently released investigation-themed film from Turner, including action, drama and comedy.

Most movies will run for two hours with commercials. Longer movies will begin at 7 p.m. Titles to be featured include Se7en (Aug. 24), In the Line of Fire (Aug. 31), A Few Good Men, The Client, Runaway Jury, The Pelican Brief, Analyze This and Donnie Brasco. Court TV has run movies in the past.

Time Warner took full control of Court TV in May in an agreement to buy Liberty Media’s half of the network for $735 million. Time Warner had owned the other half.