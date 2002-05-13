Court leaves online porn question unanswered

The Supreme Court Monday issued a vague decision on online pornography

that effectively sends the matter back to a lower court for reconsideration and

leaves the law in limbo.

The court ruled 8-1 that it is not necessarily unconstitutional to use

"community standards" to determine what minors should and should not see on the

Internet.

But it didn't determine what standard should be used, and it essentially sent

the entire decision back to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia

for re-examination.

"Prudence dictates allowing the Third Circuit to first examine these

difficult issues," the court wrote.

The Child Online Protection Act, passed by Congress in 1998, would hold

Internet-content providers criminally responsible for allowing children to view

content designated for adults.

The law has been enjoined almost since it was passed, and it remains so under

Monday's decision.

In 1997, the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional the Communications

Decency Act -- legislation that also would have made Internet-service providers

responsible for any actionable content transmitted over their networks.

That law was ruled too broad.