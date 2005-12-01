Court Down, Talk Up in Sweeps

While the top syndicated court shows continued to show year-to-year erosion, both entertainment news magazines and talk shows fared better in the national ratings for the week ended Nov. 20, the second full week of sweeps.

Court genre-leader Judge Judy was down 6% year-to-year with a 4.8 rating, which was flat week-to-week. Judge Joe Brown was up 7% for the week to a 3.2, but still down 3% year-over-year.

But the news was not all bad for court, as both The People’s Court and Judge Alex posted season highs. People’s Court was up 4% week-to-week to a season-best 2.9, which was up 12% year-to-year. And rookie Judge Alex also jumped 10% to a season-high 2.3.

In talk shows, Oprah hit a season-high 8.3, up 4% for the week and 2% for the year. The number was buoyed by a 9.7 for her 20th-anniversary show on Nov. 14. Dr. Phil also reached a season best with a 5.6, up 2% both for the week and the year.

Live With Regis and Kelly was up 3% for the week and 16% for the year to a season-high 3.7, while Ellen was flat for the week at a season-best 2.4 but up a robust 20% year-over-year. Maury was the only one of the top five talkers that did not at least tie a season high, as it was down 3% for the week to a 2.8.

In entertainment magazines, The Insider tied its best number ever with a season-high 3.0, up 3% for the week and 7% year-over-year. Entertainment Tonight again tied its season high with a 5.5, while Inside Edition came in at a season-best 3.7. Extra gained 4% for the week to a season-topping 2.5, while Access Hollywood dipped 7% to a 2.6.

Of the rookie talkers, Martha was flat at a 1.8 in households, while The Tyra Banks Show gained 6% to a 1.7. Tyra was boosted by a Nov. 18 show with “rival” supermodel Naomi Campbell that tied the show’s best performance with a 1.9 in households.