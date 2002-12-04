Court battle over campaign finance opens

Two days of court argument on the new campaign-finance-reform law opened

Wednesday in Federal District Court in Washington, D.C.

Opponents of the new law, which include the National Association of

Broadcasters, argued that new rules banning the use of 'soft' money for federal

candidates and restricting the types of ads broadcast on TV and radio close to

an election violate free-speech rights.

Despite the proceeding's high profile, the court's decision will carry little

weight. The law's fate ultimately will rest with the Supreme Court this

summer.

Former Whitewater prosecutor Kenneth Starr opened argument for the opponents,

which also included the Democratic and Republican parties, interest groups of

all political stripes and civil-rights advocates.

The ban on soft money would spill

over to state and local elections, Starr said -- an area that Congress has

virtually no authority to regulate.

'This is, upon reflection, staggering,' he added.

Floyd Abrams, perhaps America's most famous First

Amendment attorney, decried restrictions on ads sponsored by interest groups close to

an election.

'The big question is whether the First Amendment allows this speech to be

criminalized,' he said.

In defense of the law, Department

of Justice lawyer James Gilligan said the opponents were overdramatizing

risks to free speech.

'It does not criminalize or prohibit speech,' he said, noting that interest

groups that wish to air ads supporting or opposing candidates may form

political-action committees and raise funds specifically for electioneering.

The new law is necessary, Gilligan added, because of 'untrammeled evasions of

campaign-finance laws for the better part of a quarter century.'

Argument continues Thursday over broadcasters'

campaign-ad record-keeping requirements.