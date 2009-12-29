Court Approves KNWS, KLDT Sale

A

U.S. bankruptcy court has approved the sale of Johnson Broadcasting's KNWS-TV

Houston and KLDT-TV Dallas, both independents, to Una Vez Mas Holdings.

The

court ordered the sale of the assets Dec. 21, and according to the

court-appointed broker Kalil & Co., Una Vez Mas has signed a contract and

is filing an application with the FCC for transfer of the licenses.

Michigan-based

Johnson Broadcasting has no other broadcast interests, while Una Vez, headed by

Terry Crosby and Randy Nonberg, owns 37 TV stations, primarily Azteca

America-affiliated low powers.

KNWS

and KLDT are full power stations.