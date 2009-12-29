Trending

Court Approves KNWS, KLDT Sale

A
U.S. bankruptcy court has approved the sale of Johnson Broadcasting's KNWS-TV
Houston and KLDT-TV Dallas, both independents, to Una Vez Mas Holdings.

The
court ordered the sale of the assets Dec. 21, and according to the
court-appointed broker Kalil & Co., Una Vez Mas has signed a contract and
is filing an application with the FCC for transfer of the licenses.

Michigan-based
Johnson Broadcasting has no other broadcast interests, while Una Vez, headed by
Terry Crosby and Randy Nonberg, owns 37 TV stations, primarily Azteca
America-affiliated low powers.

KNWS
and KLDT are full power stations.