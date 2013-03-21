Court Allows Lifetime to Air Chris Porco Movie

An appeals court has overturned an injunction that would have prevented Lifetime for airing a TV movie based on a real-life case of a college student who attacked his parents, killing his father.

The convicted killer, Chris Porco, sued to stop the movie from appearing, claiming that his rights to publicity had been violated. He won an injunction but Lifetime won on appeal in the New York State Appellate Division.

Romeo Killer: The Chris Porco Story will air March 23 on Lifetime. Actor Matt Barr plays Porco. Eric McCormack and Lolita Davidovich also star.

Lifetime will follow the movie's premiere with a special, Beyond the Headlines; The Real Romeo Killer, which will feature interviews with Porco, his ex-girlfriend and the former police lead investigator on the case.