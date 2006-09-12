Couric's Ratings Slip

On the fifth anniversary of Sept. 11, network news ratings returned to the normal pre-Katie Couric patterns, with NBC Nightly News ranking as most-watched and CBS Evening News trailing in third place.

Nightly averaged 8.3 million viewers on Monday night, according to ratings preliminary Nielsen Media Research, and ABC's World News was no. 2 with 7.9 million viewers. Evening News finished with an average 7.5 million viewers. NBC also led in adults 25 to 54, with a 2.2 rating, while ABC and CBS averaged 2.1 ratings.

During her debut week last week, Couric led the news race every night in total viewers and won or tied in the key 25 to 54 year old demo. On her opening night Sept. 5, Couric attracted a stunning 13.6 million viewers, but her viewership has settled down since then, falling 45% from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11.