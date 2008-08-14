Couric Working Overtime for CBSNews.com, CNET.com

CBSNews.com and CNET.com will feature live, Web-exclusive specials anchored by Katie Couric each night following CBS’ primetime coverage of the 2008 Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

The network said this will mark the first time CBS News will produce live, Web-only programming from the conventions.

Questions from the Web audience will be incorporated into the Webcasts, which will be archived for on-demand viewing on the two sites and CBS Mobile News and distributed to CBS Audience Network partners.

CBS will air live from the Democratic National Convention in Denver Monday, Aug. 25-Thursday, Aug. 28 and from the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, Sept. 1-Thursday, Sept. 4, from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. (EST) each night.

CBS acquired CNET Networks in June.

“I'm looking forward to expanding the ways we interact with our audience," Couric said in a statement. "Hopefully, our convention Webcasts will offer CBSNews.com and CNET.com users valuable information in a fun and easily accessible way.”