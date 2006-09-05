Couric Vs. Gibson

ABC will look to counter some of the first-week buzz about Katie Couric's debut week atop CBS' network newscast with some firepower of its own.

World News anchor Charles Gibson will spend Sept. 7 with President George W. Bush, interviewing him, traveling with him to Atlanta for a speech on the war on terror and getting "behind the scenes" access to the president and his advisors, according to the network.



The interview will start airing that night (Thursday), and will be spread out over other ABC News platforms as well.



Couric debuts tonight, Sept. 5.

