Couric Part of the Super Bowl Team on CBS

CBS will feature a pre-game report by Katie Couric as part of the February 4 Super Bowl coverage the network outlined on Thursday.

Couric will contribute a report to the network’s Super Bowl Today pre-game show.

CBS will kick off its coverage at noon Eastern with a Road to the Super Bowl 2006 season highlight show, followed by Phil Simms All-Iron Team: The Difference Makers at 1.

A four-hour pre-game show then begins at 2, featuring reports from Couric, as well as Early Show anchor and former sportscaster Hannah Storm. CBS Sports’ Randy Cross will be doing live cut-ins with American soldiers in Iraq.

The game itself is scheduled to kick off at 6:25 p.m. from Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Fla. Jim Nantz, calling his first Super Bowl, and Phil Simms are the broadcast team.

Nantz and Simms are also scheduled to make a special appearance on the post-Super Bowl episode of Criminal Minds.

CBS will close the day with an airing of The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson following local news shows.