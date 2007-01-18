Couric Part of the Super Bowl Team on CBS
By Ben Grossman
CBS will feature a pre-game report by Katie Couric as part of the February 4 Super Bowl coverage the network outlined on Thursday.
Couric will contribute a report to the network’s Super Bowl Today pre-game show.
CBS will kick off its coverage at noon Eastern with a Road to the Super Bowl 2006 season highlight show, followed by Phil Simms All-Iron Team: The Difference Makers at 1.
A four-hour pre-game show then begins at 2, featuring reports from Couric, as well as Early Show anchor and former sportscaster Hannah Storm. CBS Sports’ Randy Cross will be doing live cut-ins with American soldiers in Iraq.
The game itself is scheduled to kick off at 6:25 p.m. from Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Fla. Jim Nantz, calling his first Super Bowl, and Phil Simms are the broadcast team.
Nantz and Simms are also scheduled to make a special appearance on the post-Super Bowl episode of Criminal Minds.
CBS will close the day with an airing of The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson following local news shows.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.