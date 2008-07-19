Couric, McManus Say She's Staying Put

Katie Couric was unequivocal that her tenure on the CBS Evening News will continue beyond the election.

"We have no plans to part company anytime soon," said Couric during a Q&A session with reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills on July 18.

Couric's future as the anchor of the third-place nightly newscast was called into question earlier this year when word of a meeting between Couric, her agent and CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves was leaked, kicking off a swirl of rumors.

"There were a lot of speculative [media reports] that got, quite frankly, spun out of control," she said. "But I am very committed to the people here and very committed to the product."

When asked about an early exit for Couric, Sean McManus, president of CBS News, replied: "I can say and I have said that that's not true."

"We really are unbelievably focused on an enormous amount of work to do, not just in covering the election, but in covering the news," he said. "And it may sound naive, but we don't have time to focus on anything other than putting on the best broadcast we can. And I think we're doing that."