Couric to Host Peabodys
NBC News star Katie Couric will host the 63rd Annual Peabody Awards, to be held May 17 in New York.
Couric received a Peabody in 2000 for her five-part series on "Confronting Colon Cancer" for Today. Her husband had died of the disease earlier.
