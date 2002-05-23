Couric to host history lesson
Noncommercial WNET-TV New York -- one of PBS' chief programming
suppliers -- is teaming up with Kunhardt Productions to produce a 16-part PBS
documentary, Freedom: A History of Us, hosted by Katie Couric.
A cast of narrators and readers (in the vein of Ken Burns' Civil War)
will include Julia Roberts, Robin Williams, Anthony Hopkins, Meryl Streep and
Morgan Freeman.
Christopher Reeve was a creative consultant on the project, which premieres
Jan. 12.
