Couric to host history lesson

Noncommercial WNET-TV New York -- one of PBS' chief programming

suppliers -- is teaming up with Kunhardt Productions to produce a 16-part PBS

documentary, Freedom: A History of Us, hosted by Katie Couric.

A cast of narrators and readers (in the vein of Ken Burns' Civil War)

will include Julia Roberts, Robin Williams, Anthony Hopkins, Meryl Streep and

Morgan Freeman.

Christopher Reeve was a creative consultant on the project, which premieres

Jan. 12.