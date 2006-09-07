CBS News has partnered with Google to develop a CBS Evening News with Katie Couric gadget for Google homepage users. Google Gadgets are mini-applications that Google Personalized Homepage consumers use to build customized home sites.

The Couric gadget will offer access to CBSNews.com headlines and stories, a current events calendar, photos and Couric's daily blog Couric and Company.

CBS News has made multiplatform offerings a priority with its new evening newscast, bolstering the Couric-led program with an Internet simulcast, podcasts, Couric's blog and other digital extras. Other news-focused Google Gadgets include a list of top stories from user-rated news site Digg.com and one devoted to traffic news and alerts.