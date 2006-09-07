Couric Gadget for Google
By Anne Becker
CBS News has partnered with Google to develop a CBS Evening News with Katie Couric gadget for Google homepage users. Google Gadgets are mini-applications that Google Personalized Homepage consumers use to build customized home sites.
The Couric gadget will offer access to CBSNews.com headlines and stories, a current events calendar, photos and Couric's daily blog Couric and Company.
CBS News has made multiplatform offerings a priority with its new evening newscast, bolstering the Couric-led program with an Internet simulcast, podcasts, Couric's blog and other digital extras. Other news-focused Google Gadgets include a list of top stories from user-rated news site Digg.com and one devoted to traffic news and alerts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.