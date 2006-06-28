Couric on Cronkite

Takes one to know one.

Incumbent CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric has just been signed to narrate an upcoming American Masters segment on the grandaddy of CBS News anchors.

That would be Walter Cronkite, who presided over the heyday of the nightly news broadcast's dominance of the American news landscape.

The episode, premiering July 26, will include interviews with a Who's Who of newsfolk including Ben Bradlee, Tom Brokaw, David Frost, David Halberstam, Molly Ivins, Robert MacNeil, Bill Moyers, Andy Rooney, Morley Safer, Daniel Schorr, Lesley Stahl, Helen Thomas, Mike Wallace and Barbara Walters.

The acclaimed series, in its 20th season, is produced for PBS by WNET New York, one of the premiere noncom producers in the country.