Couric On Board For Post-Election Webcast

CBS News will present an additional live webcast following its election coverage November 4. CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric will once again host the 30-45 minute webcast, which has seen iterations after the Democratic and Republican national conventions and the presidential and VP debates.

The post-election webcast will once again feature questions submitted from the audience before and during CBS’ coverage. The webcasts begin on CBSNews.com and CNet.com immediately following network coverage.

Following its live presentation, the webcasts will be archived for viewing on the sites, and will be distributed to local stations as well as CBS partner websites through the CBS Audience Network.