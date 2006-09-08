Couric Audience Slips Again, but Still Rates Number One

The audience for The CBS Evening News with Katie Couric slipped again in the new anchor's third night on the air, but were still good enough to place no. 1 in the network news race.

Couric attracted solid 9.5 million viewers, according to fast national ratings from Nielsen Media Research. However, the program slipped from 13.6 million viewers for Couric's Sept. 5 debut and 10.1 million viewers on her second night.

Evening News is still performing well-above its usual numbers. A year ago, for example, the broadcast registered a 6.53 million viewers.

On Thursday, CBS' ratings beat out ABC News, but NBC Nightly News' ratings were excluded because of an NFL. ABC's World News averaged 6.58 million, down from 8.5 million a year ago.

CBS also led in the demos, notching a 2.5 rating in adults 25 to 54 years old and a 1.3 rating in adults 18 to 49 years old.

