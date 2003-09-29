Coupling on Bravo

If you missed Coupling on NBC, relax: Bravo will give viewers a second

chance.

In its latest repurposing move, the NBC-owned cable channel will replay the

sitcom's premiere Sept. 30 and episode two Oct. 7, both at 11 p.m. EST. No other

episodes have been scheduled.

Since NBC acquired Bravo for $1.25 billion last December, the channel has

replayed NBC's Kingpin, The Restaurant and Fame, but

Coupling is the first sitcom to be repurposed.

NBC and Bravo have been quiet about the Coupling replays. An intrepid

Broadcasting & Cable reporter found the scheduled plays while surfing

TiVo Inc.'s listings.

Coupling plays elsewhere on cable, too. BBC America runs the original

British version, including an airing at 10 p.m. on Thursday, right after the NBC

show.

BBC America is looking to piggyback (or is that peacockback?) on NBC's hype.

"You've heard the buzz, now see the original," the Bravo Web

site (www.bravotv.com)

said.