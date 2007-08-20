Countdown Testing NBC Waters

Countdown, the primetime show on MSNBC hosted by Keith Olbermann, will make the jump to the original Peacock Network this Sunday night.

A special edition of the show will air at 7 p.m., leading up to NBC’s Sunday Night Football preseason National Football League matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

NBC announced previously that Olbermann will join the Football Night in America studio team.

The show will originate from MSNBC’s studios in Secaucus, N.J.

"I'm delighted that we're getting a chance to show off in a bigger storefront window," Olbermann said in a statement announcing the Countdown special. "It's much better than trying to take it door-to-door. I do advise new viewers to sit well back from their screens."