Count Fox Among Raymond Lovers

The Fox owned-and-operated stations have renewed King World Productions' Everybody Loves Raymond in three markets and will eventually be taking the hit sitcom from Tribune Broadcasting stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Houston.

"Last week's renewal of Seinfeld, one of our key building blocks, helps us in our duopoly strategy to have all the A-list product possible," said Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Television Stations chairman.

"Our strategy behind the Raymond acquisition is two-pronged: to add more A-list product to our sitcom arsenal and also shift significantly the market share."

The five-and-a-half-year deal begins in March 2008 and adds Raymond to Sony's Seinfeld in several top Fox markets.

Everybody Loves Raymond is the third-highest rated sitcom in off-net syndication behind Seinfeld and Warner Bros.' Friends.