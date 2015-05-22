Couldridge Named GM at WXTX Columbus (Ga.)

Cristine Couldridge has been named general manager and general sales manager of WXTX Columbus (Ga.), an American Spirit Media station that’s operated by Raycom. She comes from Midland, Texas, where she was general sales manager at KWES-KTLE-NWES, the local NBC, Telemundo and CW affiliates.

“Cristine is a competitive leader with a strategic vision. As a sales manager, she has exhibited strength in building relationships, both with clients and her staff,” said Raycom Group VP Brad Streit.

WXTX is a Fox affiliate. Couldridge’s previous posts include local sales manager at KESQ-KDFX-KCWQ, an ABC-Fox-CW combo in Palm Springs.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the team at WXTX,” she said. “My family and I are looking forward being a part of the Columbus community.”