Costas sticks with NBC
NBC may not have professional football, basketball or baseball, but it's
still got Bob Costas.
The veteran sports anchor had been wooed by ABC to do National Basketball
Association (ESPN) and Major League Baseball (ABC Family) games, but he has
decided instead to stay with the 'Peacock' in a multiyear deal. He will cover
golf, horse racing and more.
NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said Costas' interviewing skills
during his anchoring of Olympic Games coverage in Salt Lake City 'transcended
sports.'
Combined with Costas' admission Thursday that it took some 'flexibility and
ingenuity' to put the new deal together, it looks like Costas is being groomed
for other things.
Meanwhile, he will be on call for the next Olympics (2004 in Athens,
Greece).
