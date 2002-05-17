Costas sticks with NBC

NBC may not have professional football, basketball or baseball, but it's

still got Bob Costas.

The veteran sports anchor had been wooed by ABC to do National Basketball

Association (ESPN) and Major League Baseball (ABC Family) games, but he has

decided instead to stay with the 'Peacock' in a multiyear deal. He will cover

golf, horse racing and more.

NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said Costas' interviewing skills

during his anchoring of Olympic Games coverage in Salt Lake City 'transcended

sports.'

Combined with Costas' admission Thursday that it took some 'flexibility and

ingenuity' to put the new deal together, it looks like Costas is being groomed

for other things.

Meanwhile, he will be on call for the next Olympics (2004 in Athens,

Greece).