Costas Re-Ups With NBC
Bob Costas has extended his contract with NBC Sports through the 2012 Olympic Games in London and has also been named to host the studio show for NBC's Sunday Night Football.
NBC got the Sunday Night Football game that has been carried by ESPN. ESPN will give that up in 2006 when it gets the Monday Night Game from co-owned ABC.
Costas' six-year extension will give him 31 years at the Peacock net.
