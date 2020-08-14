‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ on Fox Sept. 22

Cosmos: Possible Worlds begins on Fox Sept. 22. It starts with a two-hour premiere and there are 13 episodes. “These adventures will carry us all the way to the thrilling future we can still have if we awaken now,” said Ann Druyan, creator and executive producer.

Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts.

Possible Worlds aired on National Geographic starting in March.

Druyan and Carl Sagan partnered on the first Cosmos, A Personal Voyage, 40 years ago. Possible Worlds is the third season of Cosmos. In March, Druyan called it “our boldest yet.”

Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Jason Clark executive produce alongside Druyan.

“Inventing and applying lavish cinematic VFX to the infinite splendor of nature, Cosmos: Possible Worlds will transport you to the stars and through that hole in the curtain hiding another reality,” said Druyan.