Cosmos automates with Crispin

Cosmos Broadcasting Group has selected Crispin automation software for its 12 stations. The Crispin 2000 automation packages, which include database management, playlist management and device control, will be used to control spot playback as well as the recording and playback of syndicated and network programming. They will be used in conjunction with Cosmos' existing Grass Valley Profile video servers to handle NTSC operations now and DTV multicasting in the future, according to Cosmos VP of Engineering and Technology Steve Smith.

The station group is currently installing System 2000 software at NBC affiliates WFIE-TV Evansville, Ind.; KPLC-TV Lake Charles, La.; and WIS-TV, Columbia, S.C. The group plans to install the Crispin system at three more stations by the end of the year.