CosmoGIRL! tries her hand at TV

Hearst Entertainment Corp. is turning co-owned CosmoGIRL! magazine into a

syndicated half-hour lifestyle series of the same name for fall 2003.

The show is being billed as Federal Communications Commission-friendly, which

means it is expected to meet the educational requirements for a show that counts

toward fulfilling a TV station's mandated three hours per week of educational

children's TV programming.

The show is targeted to teen girls and will "offer advice, encouragement and

inspiration" in the "voice of a hip confidante."

In addition to covering health, fitness, fashion, dating and politics, the

show will profile young celebrities. Hearst's other FCC-friendly shows include

The Pet Shop with Marc Morrone and Popular Mechanics for

Kids.

CosmoGIRL! is being offered on a three- and three-and-one-half-minute barter

split.