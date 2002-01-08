Trending

Cosby reunion in works

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach partner Tom Werner told TV critics gathered in Los
Angeles Tuesday that his studio is producing a special The Cosby Show
reunion show for NBC.

He said Bill Cosby is on board for the special, which is set to air on NBC in
May.

Werner said he wants the special to be much more than a 'clip show,' like
Carol Burnett's successful highlight special on CBS.