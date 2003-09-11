Cosby to Receive Humanitarian Award
Following in Oprah Winfrey’s footsteps, entertainment great Bill Cosby will
receive the second annual "Bob Hope Humanitarian Award" at this year’s Primetime
Emmy Awards.
Ray Romano, creator and star of Everybody Loves Raymond, will
present the award.
"With Bob Hope’s passing so recently, it’s more important than ever to see
the torch passed to others who embody his commitment to good works," said Bryce
Zabel, chairman of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. "Bill Cosby,
like Hope, has not only made Americans laugh over a long career, but he has also
used his stardom to shine a light on strengthening the family values that make
our country great."
Cosby created and starred in The Cosby Show, a mega-hit that ran on
NBC from 1984-92.
He also produced A Different World with Tom Werner and Marcy Carsey.
Cosby began his career on I Spy, a role that won him three Emmys. The
Emmys air on Fox Sunday, Sept. 21 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m.
