Cosby to Receive Humanitarian Award

Following in Oprah Winfrey’s footsteps, entertainment great Bill Cosby will

receive the second annual "Bob Hope Humanitarian Award" at this year’s Primetime

Emmy Awards.

Ray Romano, creator and star of Everybody Loves Raymond, will

present the award.

"With Bob Hope’s passing so recently, it’s more important than ever to see

the torch passed to others who embody his commitment to good works," said Bryce

Zabel, chairman of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. "Bill Cosby,

like Hope, has not only made Americans laugh over a long career, but he has also

used his stardom to shine a light on strengthening the family values that make

our country great."

Cosby created and starred in The Cosby Show, a mega-hit that ran on

NBC from 1984-92.

He also produced A Different World with Tom Werner and Marcy Carsey.

Cosby began his career on I Spy, a role that won him three Emmys. The

Emmys air on Fox Sunday, Sept. 21 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m.