Cosby Out at MSNBC

Rita Cosby is leaving MSNBC at the end of the month. Her contract was due to expire April 1 and was not going to be renewed, according to sources familiar with the matter.



MSNBC cancelled Cosby's 10 p.m. show, Rita Cosby Live and Direct, in June. The network dumped Tucker Carlson's 11 p.m. show then too to make way for documentary programming.



At the time, Cosby was named head of a new specials unit, but she has been featured sparingly since.



The former Fox News personality gained notoriety for her celebrity pieces, most recently a story on Anna Nicole Smith's private funeral in the Bahamas.

"NBC replaced live programming with taped shows during some primetime slots, including mine," Cosby said in a statement. "I then began discussions with the network about my future interests and expressed my desire to move on.

"I am committed to devoting my attention full-time to my work and obligations at the network. I intend to continue doing so until I leave at the end of the month. I wish all of my MSNBC and NBC colleagues the best for the future. As of April 1st, I will begin to explore the new opportunities."