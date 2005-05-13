Cosby Jumps to MSNBC

Fox News Channel's Rita Cosby has joined all-news competitor MSNBC. She will host a daily evening program that will debut later this year. In addition, Cosby will serve as a special correspondent.

"Being asked to anchor a daily evening show is a tremendous opportunity for me," said Cosby. "I am anxious to get started and look forward to being an integral part of the MSNBC team."

Cosby most recently served as host of Fox News Channel's The Big Story Weekend Edition and Fox News Livewith Rita Cosby.

In welcoming her to the network, MSNBC President Rick Kaplan called Cosby "a tireless and talented journalist."

Prior to joining Fox News Channel, Cosby worked at WBTV, the CBS affiliate in Charlotte, N.C. She has received three Emmy Awards for investigative reporting, a Matrix Award and the National Foundation for Women Legislators' Media Award for Excellence. She earned her bachelors degree from the University of South Carolina.