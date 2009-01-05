Corsini Confirmed as KTLA Prez

As had been rumored for months, Don Corsini was named the president and general manager at Tribune’s KTLA Los Angeles. Effective as of Jan. 1, Corsini comes from the president/general manager position at the CBS-owned duopoly, KCBS and KCAL. His contract there was up at the close of 2008.



“Don has an impeccable reputation in the Los Angeles market as a visionary and a leader who knows how to recruit and manage top talent,” said Tribune chief revenue officer/Tribune Broadcasting president Ed Wilson. “His track record in news, programming, production, marketing and sales is without equal. In addition, Don has long-standing relationships with the area’s major sports franchises, and has negotiated broadcast-rights deals with them regularly. Don is the perfect choice to aggressively grow KTLA’s creative environment, audience reach and financial performance.”



Corsini cited KTLA’s long history in the market and its connection to the community as reasons for his move. “The people and personalities at Channel 5 are rich with talent and imagination,” he added, “and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to head up a team in the process of creating a number of exciting new programming initiatives that will soon be in place.”



Corsini announced his departure from CBS in August. Patrick McClenahan, formerly the senior VP and station manager, was promoted to president and general manager at KCBS/KCAL last month. KTLA VP of Programming and Marketing John Moczulski had been the acting general manager at KTLA.



Tribune, which filed for Chapt. 11 bankruptcy protection Dec. 8, owns 23 stations. KTLA is a CW affiliate.